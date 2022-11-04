Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Cut to $74.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PEG. Barclays lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

Shares of PEG stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $57.89. 3,211,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,533. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.01. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

