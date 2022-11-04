Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.47. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.36.

NYSE PEG traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.06. 4,131,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,151. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,283 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after buying an additional 1,159,331 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,747,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,357,000 after buying an additional 732,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,247,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,290,000 after buying an additional 656,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,245,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,180,000 after buying an additional 432,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

