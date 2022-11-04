Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

Pulmonx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $12.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $459.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 103.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,027,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,558,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,029,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,055,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,740,651.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,027,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,558,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pulmonx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 10.2% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,445,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,115,000 after purchasing an additional 502,100 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 56.1% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,695,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,474 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 7.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,946,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,103,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,477,000 after purchasing an additional 41,724 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,616,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,916,000 after purchasing an additional 92,031 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Further Reading

