Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 836095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.13 million and a P/E ratio of -2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 51.04, a current ratio of 57.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

