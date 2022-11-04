Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.44. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

EL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.47.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 9.5 %

EL traded up $18.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.24. 112,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,921. The stock has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.98. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $31,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.07%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

