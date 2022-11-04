Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.05

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWOGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.05 and last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 3941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QTWO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Q2 from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.69.

Q2 Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average is $41.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWOGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.22 million. Equities analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the third quarter valued at about $556,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Q2 by 5.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 768,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,735,000 after purchasing an additional 42,212 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 26.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 31,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,801,000.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

