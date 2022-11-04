Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.05

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.05 and last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 3941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QTWO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Q2 from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.69.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average is $41.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.22 million. Equities analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the third quarter valued at about $556,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Q2 by 5.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 768,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,735,000 after purchasing an additional 42,212 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 26.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 31,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,801,000.

About Q2

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.