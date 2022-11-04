Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Issued By Oppenheimer

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Sony Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now forecasts that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Sony Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sony Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Macquarie raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Shares of Sony Group stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.56. 23,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,045. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.47. Sony Group has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $133.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONY. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 8,800.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

