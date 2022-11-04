Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.24). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.26) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.4 %

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BCRX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $11.74. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 71,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

