Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Chegg, Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chegg in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Chegg’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Chegg alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Chegg from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their price target on Chegg from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Chegg from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chegg from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chegg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Chegg Stock Performance

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average of $20.84. Chegg has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Chegg had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 37.58%. The company had revenue of $194.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.40 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chegg

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 10.7% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,435,000 after acquiring an additional 460,363 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,628,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,369,000 after acquiring an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 60.5% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,256,000 after acquiring an additional 979,467 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1,062.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,457,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Chegg by 757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,689,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,727,000 after buying an additional 1,492,260 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.