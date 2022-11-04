Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Cut by Wedbush

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) – Wedbush reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TCBI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $57.69 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $71.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.32). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $236,096.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,726,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $236,096.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,726,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.35 per share, for a total transaction of $522,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,541,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,627 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. State Street Corp grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,311,000 after purchasing an additional 158,815 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,582,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,023,000 after purchasing an additional 70,042 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,964,000 after acquiring an additional 927,419 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 883,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,666,000 after purchasing an additional 41,899 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 880,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,471,000 after buying an additional 108,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.