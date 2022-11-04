Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:ELGet Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Estée Lauder Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.47.

EL stock traded up $20.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.68. 127,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,921. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.00 and its 200 day moving average is $245.98. The firm has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.07%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

