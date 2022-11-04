QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,195.00

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for approximately $2.45 or 0.00012095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $9.21 million and $3,195.00 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QITMEER NETWORK has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QITMEER NETWORK is 2.4468336 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $6,138.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

