QITMEER NETWORK Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. In the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for about $2.39 or 0.00011486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $8.97 million and approximately $5,855.00 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QITMEER NETWORK alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,654.52 or 0.32005262 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012500 BTC.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QITMEER NETWORK has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QITMEER NETWORK is 2.41498256 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $5,468.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QITMEER NETWORK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QITMEER NETWORK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.