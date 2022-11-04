Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Qorvo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.13.

Qorvo Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Qorvo stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.63. The company had a trading volume of 39,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,827. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.54 and its 200-day moving average is $97.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.30. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $163.95.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,075 shares of company stock worth $597,468. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,350,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,612 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,750,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,217,000 after acquiring an additional 754,228 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Qorvo by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after buying an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Qorvo by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,997,000 after buying an additional 686,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Qorvo by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,287,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,453,000 after buying an additional 541,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

