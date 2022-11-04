Qtum Achieves Market Cap of $313.01 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.00 or 0.00014200 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $313.01 million and $40.26 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,658.45 or 0.07854534 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00036335 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00092524 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00071627 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001878 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00026690 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,397,984 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

