QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. HSBC started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $164.96.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $104.87. 376,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,817,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.15 and a 200-day moving average of $132.53. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 180.0% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 321.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.6% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.0% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 6,087 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

