QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Cowen

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $164.96.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $104.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,817,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.15 and a 200-day moving average of $132.53.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.