Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.63 and last traded at C$1.66. Approximately 69,299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 136,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.67.

QTRH has been the subject of several research reports. Cormark dropped their price target on Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$2.40 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th.

The firm has a market cap of C$189.99 million and a P/E ratio of 11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.27, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In related news, Director Rusty Lewis bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.85 per share, with a total value of C$92,738.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$265,711.35. In other news, Senior Officer Rish Malhotra purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,642.36. Also, Director Rusty Lewis purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,738.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 143,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$265,711.35. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 70,151 shares of company stock worth $128,587.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

