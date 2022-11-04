QUASA Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $112.17 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $112.17 million and approximately $141,080.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,789.81 or 1.00011786 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00007907 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006182 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019814 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00040041 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00044444 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000427 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00023196 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00146554 USD and is up 2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $145,403.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

