Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.66 and last traded at $18.66. 2,912 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 1,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$32.25 to C$31.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.85.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Quebecor Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average is $21.37.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.