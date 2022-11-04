Quebecor (QBR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on December 13th

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Quebecor Stock Performance

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion.

