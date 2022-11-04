Radient Technologies (CVE:RTI) Shares Up 100%

Radient Technologies Inc. (CVE:RTI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 100% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 154,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 273,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Radient Technologies Stock Up 100.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.79. The firm has a market cap of C$5.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About Radient Technologies

Radient Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes, sells, and distributes cannabis materials in Canada. It offers cannabis oil, standardized cannabinoid ingredients, cannabis extracts, and cannabis formulations. The company also provides extraction services for the extraction, purification, and isolation of cannabinoids for third parties.

