Radio Caca Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $92.44 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $92.44 million and $8.44 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.99 or 0.01694541 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005821 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00025505 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000675 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00041187 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.53 or 0.01858473 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,573,771,074 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.radiocaca.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @radiocacanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

