Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) PT Raised to €14.80

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Societe Generale from €13.40 ($13.40) to €14.80 ($14.80) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RAIFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Raiffeisen Bank International from €15.10 ($15.10) to €15.40 ($15.40) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.18.

Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Up 13.0 %

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.24. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,326. Raiffeisen Bank International has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $18.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

