Rally (RLY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.40 Million

Rally (RLY) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One Rally token can currently be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded up 14% against the US dollar. Rally has a market capitalization of $57.86 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000298 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000369 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,784.19 or 0.32104795 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00012539 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,526,382,202 tokens. Rally’s official message board is forum.rally.io. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rally’s official website is rly.network.

Rally Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rally Network is an open, decentralized network that is powered by its native ERC-20 governance token, $RLY. $RLY is an Ethereum blockchain-based asset that can be sent and received in the Ethereum mainnet network. An open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators.Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network.Rally offers anyone with an online community the ability to launch their own coin without the complexity of coding on the ethereum blockchain. Rally is a decentralized platform completely governed by the community. This means that creators and their communities have unfettered control to use their social tokens across all social platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

