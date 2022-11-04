Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $70.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RPD. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.00.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Stock Performance

NASDAQ RPD traded down $2.81 on Thursday, reaching $27.38. The company had a trading volume of 40,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,881. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.36 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 105,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 56.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth about $1,700,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Rapid7 by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

About Rapid7

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.