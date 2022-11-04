Raymond James Boosts First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Price Target to $49.00

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised First Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised First Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

First Bancorp Price Performance

FBNC stock opened at $43.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $50.92.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $26,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $617,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in First Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in First Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 63,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

