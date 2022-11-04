Raymond James Cuts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $107.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $123.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 39.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PYPL. Susquehanna lowered shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Redburn Partners lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price target on PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.23.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $76.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.49. The firm has a market cap of $88.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $231.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

