Raymond James Lowers Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $147.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $148.00 to $147.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Republic Services to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG opened at $131.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.20. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $149.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,058,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

