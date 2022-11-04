Raymond James Trims Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Target Price to $95.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 28.31% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.76 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NTR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Nutrien Stock Up 3.8 %

NTR traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.04. The company had a trading volume of 331,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,694. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $65.84 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.90.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 19.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

