Raymond James Weighs in on Toromont Industries Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Toromont Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the company will earn $4.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.60. The consensus estimate for Toromont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

TIH has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$107.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$127.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.56.

TSE:TIH opened at C$103.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.15. Toromont Industries has a one year low of C$93.25 and a one year high of C$124.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$100.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$105.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.00, for a total value of C$494,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,546,529. In other news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total value of C$172,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$222,525. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.00, for a total transaction of C$494,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,546,529. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $1,179,792.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.004 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

