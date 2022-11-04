Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.70-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.00 billion-$67.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.59 billion.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $94.25. 117,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,176,433. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

