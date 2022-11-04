Reach (LON:RCH) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 99.53 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 98.05 ($1.13). Approximately 1,860,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,356,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.05 ($1.11).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Reach from GBX 90 ($1.04) to GBX 80 ($0.92) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Reach Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 78.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 102.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £333.76 million and a PE ratio of 528.00.

About Reach

Reach plc operates as a national and regional news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including HullLive, DerbyshireLive, belfastlive, BristoLive, football.london, Devon Live, TeessideLive, edinburghlive, Mylondon, Corkbeo, Dailystar, Mirror, Daily Express, Daily Record, ChronicleLive, OK!, ECHO, LeicestershireLive, Manchester Evening News, and BirminghamLive.

Further Reading

