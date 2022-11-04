Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 63.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.10. The stock had a trading volume of 103,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.01.

The firm also recently announced a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

