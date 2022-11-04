Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tamarack Valley Energy (TVE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE: TVE) recently:

10/31/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.00 to C$6.25.

10/28/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$6.00.

10/14/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$6.50.

9/30/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.00 to C$8.00.

9/30/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.75 to C$6.00.

9/28/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy was given a new C$9.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/28/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/28/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.25.

9/13/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$7.75 to C$7.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$8.50 to C$7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TSE:TVE traded up C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$5.36. 4,111,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,920,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.51. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 52-week low of C$3.08 and a 52-week high of C$6.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.32%.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

