Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Shares Down 1.7%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $64.30 and last traded at $64.57. Approximately 4,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 9,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.65.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.00.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
