Redwire (RDW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Redwire had a negative return on equity of 65.22% and a negative net margin of 92.28%. The firm had revenue of $36.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. On average, analysts expect Redwire to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RDW stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.68. 329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,418. Redwire has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Redwire by 22.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Redwire by 426.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 129,524 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Redwire by 882.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 105,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Redwire by 514.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 27,777 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwire in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. 25.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

