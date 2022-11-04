Redwire (RDW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.
Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Redwire had a negative return on equity of 65.22% and a negative net margin of 92.28%. The firm had revenue of $36.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. On average, analysts expect Redwire to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Redwire Price Performance
Shares of RDW stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.68. 329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,418. Redwire has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwire
About Redwire
Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.
