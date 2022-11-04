REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target Cut to $61.00

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Chardan Capital from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 189.79% from the stock’s current price.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO Trading Down 13.2 %

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.00. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $40.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.19.

Insider Activity

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $32.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 15.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $72,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REGENXBIO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 77.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 29,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 470.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 70,215 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 35.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the third quarter valued at $1,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

(Get Rating)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.