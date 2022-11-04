Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.95

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.95 and traded as low as $15.12. Rémy Cointreau shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 126,394 shares trading hands.

REMYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Rémy Cointreau from €208.00 ($208.00) to €203.00 ($203.00) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale upped their target price on Rémy Cointreau from €187.00 ($187.00) to €190.00 ($190.00) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Rémy Cointreau from €325.00 ($325.00) to €257.00 ($257.00) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rémy Cointreau from €304.00 ($304.00) to €310.00 ($310.00) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

