RENN Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Trading Down 2.1%

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.11. 3,509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 10,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCG. Mad River Investors increased its position in shares of RENN Fund by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of RENN Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Pecaut & CO. increased its position in shares of RENN Fund by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 89,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 23,792 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of RENN Fund by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 198,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 32,920 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of RENN Fund by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period.

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

