Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $249.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $173.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.52. Repligen has a 1 year low of $137.21 and a 1 year high of $300.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total value of $176,056.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,401 shares in the company, valued at $17,356,015.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total transaction of $1,230,908.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total transaction of $176,056.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,356,015.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,715 shares of company stock worth $9,033,943. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 46.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,531,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $898,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,417 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Repligen by 640.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,034 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter valued at $119,053,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Repligen during the third quarter valued at $83,613,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 222.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 502,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,580,000 after purchasing an additional 346,459 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repligen

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

