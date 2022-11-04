Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.36

Shares of Repro-Med Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REPR – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and traded as low as $2.32. Repro-Med Systems shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 8,657 shares traded.

Repro-Med Systems Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 5.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39.

Repro-Med Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

