Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

Republic Services Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 94.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 123.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG stock opened at $131.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

