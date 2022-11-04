Request (REQ) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Request token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market cap of $113.29 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,185.80 or 0.99978808 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00007733 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019438 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00039290 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00044241 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000420 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00022641 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11139255 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $11,409,271.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

