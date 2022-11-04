Research Analysts’ Upgrades for November 3rd (AKR, APA, ASC, BIP, CNS, CRVS, EGRX, ESPR, EVA, GKOS)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, November 3rd:

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

APA (NYSE:APA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.