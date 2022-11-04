Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Resideo Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will earn $2.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.34. The consensus estimate for Resideo Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Resideo Technologies has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $28.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resideo Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REZI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 422.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 134.0% during the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.