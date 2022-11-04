Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR opened at $59.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.79. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 74.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Stories

