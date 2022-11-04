Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Increases Dividend to $0.74 Per Share

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.736 per share on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

QSR stock opened at C$81.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.27. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$60.37 and a 12 month high of C$82.61. The firm has a market cap of C$24.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$76.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$71.63.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.03 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0189112 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$52.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus Capital upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “buy” rating and set a C$67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$67.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$66.26.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.07, for a total transaction of C$1,141,069.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,153,079.31.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

