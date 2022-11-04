Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on QSR. Argus Capital upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “buy” rating and set a C$67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$52.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$67.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$66.26.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.6 %

QSR stock opened at C$81.03 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of C$60.37 and a 52 week high of C$82.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$76.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$71.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.27.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.03 billion.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.736 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.78%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.07, for a total value of C$1,141,069.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,153,079.31.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

See Also

