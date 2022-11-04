Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Revolve Group in a research note issued on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.09. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $290.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 8.03%.

Revolve Group Stock Up 5.4 %

RVLV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.41.

RVLV traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.26. The company had a trading volume of 9,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,035. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $89.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 36.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,816,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,715,000 after buying an additional 1,549,139 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 4,787.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,774,000 after acquiring an additional 974,380 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 91.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,436,000 after purchasing an additional 811,381 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,285,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,297,000 after purchasing an additional 771,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

